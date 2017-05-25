2017 2J3KL Northern Cod Fishery Management Plan Announced

DFO advised today that the Northern cod Stewardship/Bycatch fishery will open to fish harvesters based in NAFO Divisions 2J3KL at 0600 hours on Monday, June 12, 2017.

This will apply to Vessel class 292.

Licence conditions will be in effect for the initial period of June 12 to June 30, 2017. There will be no fishery in July. The fishery will resume August 1, 2017 and close on November 30, 2017.

Licences and conditions will be available through DFO’s National On-line Licencing System.

Fish harvesters are reminded that they must renew their groundfish licence and arrange At-Sea Observer coverage services prior to fishing.

Compliance with management measures is essential for the success of this fishery. This includes the accurate completion and return of all logbooks, as per licence conditions.

Additionally, Fisheries and Oceans reminds fish harvesters that the waters adjacent to Petty Harbour to Maddox Cove are closed to the use of gillnets and longlines year round.