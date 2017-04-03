2017 N.L. Snow Crab Quota Cut 22 Per Cent

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) announced today that the snow crab Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for Newfoundland and Labrador Region in 2017 is 35,419 tonnes, an overall quota level decrease of approximately 22% from 2016.

The TAC decrease includes 2% reduction in 3K, 26% in division 3LNO (46% in the areas outside the 200 mile limit and 23% in areas inside the 200 mile limit), a 50% reduction in the 3Ps quota, and a 6% reduction in 4R3Pn. Quotas in 2GHJ will remain at 2016 levels. This includes the amount for the Collaborative Post-Season Trap Survey (Use of Fish).

AREA Quota (t)* 2GHJ 1,865 3K 5,794 3LNO 24,787 3Ps 1,505 4R3Pn 998 CPS Trap Survey 470 TOTAL 35, 419

DFO said the management approach supports sustainability of the snow crab resource. This approach includes the continuation of early and shortened fishing seasons, strict soft-shell protocols, and no fall fishery in 3K, maintaining quota levels in 2J, quota decreases in one area of division 3K, all areas of divisions 3LNO, all areas of sub-division 3Ps, and quota decreases in three areas in division 4R3Pn. 3Ps Supplementary fleet quotas in 10BCD, 10X and 11S will be merged into one allocation.

Some fleets will be ready to fish immediately. An early opening in these areas is essential to providing the best opportunity to avoid high incidence of soft-shell during the fishery and to spread the landings over a longer period of time. In addition, grid based soft-shell protocols are continued in all areas.

Areas closed as a result of soft-shell Crab will remain closed for the remainder of the year. Grids closed for soft-shell crab in Shrimp Fishing Areas 4, 5 or 6 will also be closed to Shrimp harvesting for 60 days. All season closure dates are subject to modification if there is a high incidence of soft-shell Crab encountered in the fishery. An individual quota (IQ) does not guarantee that all Crab will be landed.

Division 2GHJ

The harvest levels for 2GHJ will remain unchanged in 2017.

Division 3K

The overall Snow crab quota in Division 3K will decrease by 2% in 2017 to 5,794 tonnes from 5,889 tonnes in 2016.

Harvest level in area 3B will be decreased by 20% in 2017.

The harvest levels in areas 3A, 3BC, 3C, 3D and 4 will remain unchanged in 2017.

Division 3LNO

The overall quota of Snow crab in 3LNO will be decreased by 26%, from 33,486 tonnes in 2016 to 24,787 tonnes in 2017.

Harvest levels in areas 5A, and 8A will be decreased by 15% in 2017.

Harvest levels in areas 6A, 9A, 8B, Midshore and Midshore extended will be decreased by 20% in 2017.

Harvest levels in area 6B, 6C, Nearshore, and 3L extended will be decreased by 25% in 2017.

Harvest levels in area 8Bx, 8Bx north, 8Bx south and 3L outside 200 miles will be decreased by 40% in 2017.

Harvest levels in areas 3NO outside 200 miles will be decreased by 50% in 2017.

Subdivision 3Ps

The overall quota for Snow crab in Sub- division 3Ps will be decreased by 50% in 2017.

Harvest levels in areas 10A, 10B, 11S, 11E, 11W will be decreased by 50% in 2017.

Division 4R and Subdivision 3Pn

The overall quota for Snow crab in division 4R and sub-division 3Pn will be decreased by 6% in 2017.