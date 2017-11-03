3K Fall Crab Meat Yield Project

DFO is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from fish harvesters in NAFO 3K Area 4 for a Fall Crab Meat Yield Project.

To be eligible, harvesters must have 25 per cent or more of their 2017 Crab IQ remaining.

Depending on the level of interest received there may, or may not, be a draw for eligibility for trip permits authorizing the harvest of 10,000 pounds of crab using 400 pots.

Fish harvesters are required to email or fax their expression of interest application to david.small@dfo-mpo.gc.ca or fax number 709-292-5205.

Applications must be received by by 4:00 pm on Monday November 6, 2017. Late applications will not be accepted.

Applications are available by contacting the following phone number (709) 292-5181.

For more information, please contact, David Small, Area Chief Resource Management at 709-292-5167 or email david.small@dfo-mpo.gc.ca