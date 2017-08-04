Atlantic Salmon Management Change

DFO wishes to advise anglers that due to significant declines in salmon returns, all scheduled and non-scheduled salmon rivers on the island of Newfoundland (Zones 3-13 and 14a) will be open to catch-and-release angling only effective one hour after sunset on Sunday, August 6.

Management measures for trout angling remain the same.

Rivers that are currently closed due to environmental conditions, will remain closed to all angling until conditions improve. Rivers/Areas that have been closed for the season as per the Anglers guide, will remain closed to all angling. For more information please visit the In Season River Status report at www.nfl.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/NL/River-Status/In-Season or call the Angling Line at 709-772-4423.

Details on daily catch and release limits are outlined in the 2017-2018 Angler’s Guide on page 6 which is available in booklet form or on-line at www.nfl.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/NL/AG/anglersguide.

Photo by Tom Moffatt/ASF