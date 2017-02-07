Attendance Numbers Soar at Leading Commercial Fisheries Event

The 2017 edition of the Eastern Canadian Fisheries Exposition, Canada’s longest-running, most successful commercial fishing show, took place this past Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4, at the Mariners Centre in Yarmouth.

Hailed as an unequivocal success by all involved, this key industry event welcomed 4,726 visitors.

“We were completely thrilled with this year’s edition of the show,” said Shawn Murphy, Show Manager.

“This was the strongest show we’ve had in over 10 years. Attendance was up 25 per cent and we’ve had tons of positive comments about sales made on the show floor and the wide range of products and services that were featured.”

On Friday evening, the show celebrated the hard work of the men and women involved in the region’s fishing industry with a Seafood Industry Networking Reception.

Received with rave reviews, the reception was presented by TriNav and the Navigator and sponsored by Marindustrial, Twin Disk and BDC. Seafood for the meal was very generously provided by: Newell Lobster, Acadian Fish, Inshore Fisheries Limited, Nova Finest Fisheries, Wedgeport Lobster, Simply Fresh Seafoods, O’Neil Fisheries, Comeau Seafoods, RBN Fisheries Limited, and Cooke Aquaculture.

This year’s edition of the show also featured an educational seminar program and the latest group of inductions into the Atlantic Canada Marine Industries Hall of Fame, a special recognition paying a lasting tribute to individuals who have made valuable contributions in the marine industry. Congratulations to all nominees and the 2017 inductees: EDGAR SAMSON from Petit De Gras, NS (Processor); GILLES THERIAULT from Meteghan River, NS (Builder); and LEONARD LEBLANC from Cheticamp, NS (Mariner).

Congratulations as well to the winner of the all-new Eastern Canadian Fisheries Exposition Passport Program: Adam Sharpe of Louisbourg, NS. Held for the first time this year, the program provided a special passport ballot to all visitors who pre-registered for the show by a specific date. Those visitors who brought their ballot to the show, had it stamped by each of the participating sponsors, and then deposited it in the ballot box on the show floor were entered into a draw for a prize showcase valued at over $2,000. Adam won the entire prize showcase.

Thank you to the sponsors of this exciting new program for their prize donations:

Dixon’s Marine Group, who donated 2 Mustang Auto Inflatable PFDs and a 48 qt Ultra Cooler

DSS Marine, who donated a Kannad SportPro + GPS EPIRB

H. Gibbs Marine, who donated a $500 gift certificate to be used for parts or service

Unique-Diesel-Solutions, who donated a G2F LP250 Filtration System

The success of the Eastern Canadian Fisheries Exposition would not be possible without the ongoing and generous support of the show’s presenting partners: TRINAV Group and the Navigator. Thanks are also due to event sponsors Marindustrial Inc., Twin Disc, Business Development Bank of Canada, DSS Marine, Dixon’s Marine Group, H. Gibbs Marine, Unique-Diesel-Solutions, North Atlantic Marine Supplies & Services Inc., and FBC.

The next edition of the Eastern Canadian Fisheries Exposition will take place in 2019. Show dates and details will be posted online at www.ECFX.ca once they have been determined. Up next in Master Promotions’ portfolio of commercial fisheries shows is Fish Canada Workboat Canada, taking place January 26-27, 2018 in Moncton, NB. Stay up-to-date by visiting www.FCWC.ca.