Canada’s Largest Commercial Marine Event a Near Sell-Out; Online Registration Now Open

With exhibit booth space nearly sold out, excitement is mounting for the next edition of Fish Canada Workboat Canada, returning to the Moncton Coliseum Complex January 26-27, 2018.

This biennial event is Canada’s largest commercial marine trade show. It welcomes those who make their living on, in, and around the water, along with those who provide the related products and services to keep Atlantic Canada’s marine-based industries running.

“The fishing industry continues to be very strong and companies are making investments in new equipment to help their businesses perform more efficiently,” said Show Manager Shawn Murphy. “This year, Fish Canada Workboat Canada will include tons of the latest products on the market, plus many new, first-time exhibitors from Canada, the United States and Europe.”

The 2018 edition of the show will also feature several Eastern Canadian boatbuilding companies, and a collection of full-size 45-foot and larger fishing vessels will be prominently displayed on the show floor.

Registration for visitors who are planning to attend this key industry event is now open. Convenient online registration is available for only $5 at www.FCWC.ca. Pre-registration lets visitors save money (the price increases to $15 at the door) and fast-track their entrance to the show floor.

Nominations are also now being accepted for the Atlantic Canada Marine Industries Hall of Fame. The newest group of inductees will be honoured at the show.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to nominate a person in New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island who deserves special recognition for his/her contributions to the marine industry. Nominations can be made in one of three categories:

MARINER (anyone who works or has worked on the water in any marine industry),

PROCESSOR (anyone involved in the business of processing, from line workers to company owners), and

BUILDER (recognizing those who have made contributions without having directly participated, i.e. industry advocates, organizers, boat builders, etc.).

Visit www.FCWC.ca for the nomination form and additional details on this special recognition, which was developed by the Navigator magazine in partnership with Master Promotions Ltd., the show’s producer, to pay a lasting tribute to those who have made valuable contributions in any sector of the marine industry.

For complete show details, visit www.FCWC.ca and follow the show on Facebook and Twitter.

SHOW INFORMATION

Hours:

Friday, January 26th from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, January 27th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Location:

Moncton Coliseum Complex

377 Killam Drive, Moncton, NB