CCFI to Hold Conference on the Future Cod Fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador

The Canadian Centre for Fisheries Innovation will host a two-day conference in Gander on November 28 and 29 on the future cod fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recognized international experts will come together in Gander to present a comprehensive package of information to help prepare industry for the changes in resources off our coasts. With snow crab and shrimp populations dwindling and groundfish stocks growing, the industry has an opportunity to create a vital, value-driven industry based on cod that will attract people in search of fulfilling and rewarding careers. But, the fishery cannot start where it left off before the fishery moratorium in the early 1990s. Too much has changed since the days when cod was king in Newfoundland. The conference’s objective is to shed light on the status and trends of the resources, the effects of climate change, the global supply of white-flesh fish, cod markets, buying and selling cod products, and profiles of the province’s industry and of seafood-producing industries elsewhere.

According to the Chair of the CCFI Board, Alastair O’Rielly, the conference “should enable participants to reflect upon the presentations, discuss the implications with others in the industry, and develop options for the future fishery.” CCFI expects to hold a follow-up conference where these approaches can be discussed. The ultimate aim of the undertaking is to create consensus on a future plan for a sustainable, viable fishery.

The registration fee of the event, which is being held in the Quality Hotel and Suites, Gander, is $200. The fee will cover costs for all breaks, lunches and one dinner during the conference.

It is hoped that the conference will attract younger people in the industry, as they will be the principal players in the new fishery when it develops. With that in mind, the Centre can provide some financial assistance to a limited number of young members of the industry.

The conference is being supported by ACOA, the NL Department of Fisheries and Land Resources, the NL Department of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation, and the

Association of Seafood Producers, and is being planned in collaboration with the Groundfish Industry Development Council.