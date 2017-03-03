Coast Guard Base Construction Contract Awarded

Seamus O’Regan, Member of Parliament for St. John’s South – Mount Pearl on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard announced today that a contract, valued at $18.2 million, has been awarded to J.W. Lindsay Enterprises Limited for the construction of a new regional headquarters building in St. John’s for the Canadian Coast Guard.

The project will create new jobs during its construction phase and, once completed, the new Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic headquarters will continue to generate economic growth through its daily operations and be home to good, middle-class jobs.

The new building will house the new Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre and the regional operational centre with enhanced emergency coordination capabilities. It will have improved security and promote workplace health and wellbeing, through more natural daylight, and modern work spaces.

The existing building, built in 1962, is over 50 years old and is no longer suitable as the Canadian Coast Guard continues to upgrade and modernize operations.

The new building will have environmentally-friendly features, such as geothermal energy to heat and cool the building, which will eliminate the annual cost of burning 200,000 litres of fuel — as well as energy-efficient lighting and water fixtures.

The new regional headquarters building is scheduled for completion in early 2019. The existing building will be demolished after the transfer of employees and assets to the new building is completed.