Contract Announced for Placentia Coast Guard Facility

The federal government has announced an investment of $5.2-million to build new and expand existing facilities for the Canadian Coast Guard and the Conservation and Protection branch of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) in Placentia.

The contract has been awarded to CAN-AM Platforms & Construction Limited.

The new Canadian Coast Guard building will house the Marine Communications and Traffic Services (MCTS) Centre and the Electronics and Informatics Technical Workshop, and will replace the existing building constructed in 1941.

MCTS centres provide distress and safety call monitoring, broadcast maritime safety and weather information and monitor vessel traffic. The Canadian Coast Guard Atlantic Region has 1,900 employees, of which 634 are shore-based including 24 who work at the facility in Placentia.

In addition, the DFO Conservation and Protection office in Placentia will move to a new facility that includes a warehouse to accommodate an inshore fisheries patrol vessel. This will allow for faster and more flexible operations for compliance, investigation, and enforcement activities throughout Placentia Bay and the surrounding area.