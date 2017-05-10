AD DESCRIPTION
May 10, 2017
DFO Announces Multi-Year Gulf Groundfish Management Plan

On May 9, The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) announced the multi-year management plan for some groundfish species in the Gulf of St. Lawrence Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) divisions 3Pn,4RST.

DFO also provided a reminder of previous total allowable catch (TAC) decisions for the groundfish species currently managed under a multi-year plan.

A yearly TAC of 3,185 tonnes for cod, will be established as of May 15, 2017 for a two-year period for cod 3Pn,4RS, representing an increase in keeping with the species’ rebuilding plan.

A yearly TAC of 500 tonnes for witch flounder and 300 tonnes for winter flounder will be established as of May 15, 2017 for a five-year period.

The American plaice 4T directed fishery will be closed as of May 15, 2017. The maximum allowable by-catch of American plaice in other directed groundfish fisheries will now be 10 per cent of the directed species. The existing TAC will be allocated as by-catch only.

 

SPECIES ANNUAL TAC TIME PERIOD
American plaice (4T) 250 t Closed
Cod (3Pn,4RS) 3,185 t Until May 14, 2019
Cod (4TVn) 300 t Closed
White hake (4T) 30 t Closed
Winter flounder (4T) 300 t Until May 14, 2022
Witch flounder (4RST) 500 t Until May 14, 2022
Yellowtail flounder (4T) 225 t Until May 14, 2021

