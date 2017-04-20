DFO Protests Continue In St. John’s

Richard Gillett’s hunger strike is now entering its second week.

The inshore fish harvester from Twillingate and Vice-President of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador (FISH-NL), began a hunger strike last Thursday afternoon on the grounds of DFO’s Newfoundland and Labrador headquarters in St. John’s.

Gillett’s demands include: a meeting with the federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Dominic LeBlanc, and his assurance of an independent review of DFO science/management; as well as an independent review of the relationship between DFO and the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) union.

Today, he was supported by other members of FISH-NL, who blocked the road leading to DFO headquarters with lobster pots.