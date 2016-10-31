DFO Requesting Input Into 2017 N.L. Recreational Fishery

On May 20, 2016 Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced its intention to implement a licence and tags management regime for the recreational groundfish fishery in the Newfoundland and Labrador Region, commencing with the 2017 season.

The proposed licencing regime will be applicable to members of the general public, and also to tour boat operators.

The Department is now commencing a public consultations process to seek views on the both the proposed regulatory changes and the proposed management measures for the recreational groundfish fishery.

The consultation runs from November 1-30, 2016 inclusive.

The public and industry will have a variety of methods via which they can provide comments to DFO:

Information on the proposed regulatory changes to provide for a recreational groundfish licence and the associated management measures is available online on the Newfoundland and Labrador regional departmental website at: http://www.inter.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/NL/CC/Recreational-Groundfish-Consultations-2016 The website provides an option via which to submit written comments.

Comments, written submissions or any related questions can also be submitted directly to the following DFO email address: NL.Rec.Groundfish-Peche.recr.du.poisson.de.fond.TNL@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Optionally, any written feedback can be submitted to by mail to: Recreational Groundfish Public Consultations, Resource Management and Aboriginal Fisheries, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, P.O. Box 5667, St. John’s, NL, A1C 5X1.

All written comments and formal submissions should be provided to the Department by Wednesday November 30, 2016.