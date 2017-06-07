Dominic LeBlanc Heads Delegation to UN Ocean Conference in New York

Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, is leading a Canadian delegation to the first ever UN Ocean Conference.

Canada will be reiterating its commitment to the sustainable harvest of our fisheries and highlighting the leadership role Canada is taking internationally on policies related to marine conservation targets. The minister will underscore Canada’s commitment to protecting five per cent of its marine and coastal areas by the end of 2017 as a clear indicator of progress towards our ultimate goal of increasing the amount of protected marine areas to 10 per cent by 2020.

The overarching theme of this UN Conference is “Our oceans, our future: partnering for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14.” Sustainable Development Goal 14 contains all targets and indicators to conserve and sustainably use our oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. Canada will also co-chair a partnership dialogue session on making fisheries sustainable and will discuss the role fisheries can play in achieving marine conservation targets.

LeBlanc will be joined by the Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations, Ambassador Marc-André Blanchard, as well as federal Members of Parliament, Canadian representatives from a National Indigenous organization, an environmental non-governmental organization and the fishing industry.