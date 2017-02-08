Fall Fisheries Convictions in Newfoundland and Labrador

Between October to December 2016, 31 individuals were convicted under the Fisheries Act following investigations by Fisheries and Oceans Canada fishery officers.

Fines totaling more than $23,000 were issued.

In the inland recreational salmon fishery, individual fines up to $1,000 were issued for offences such as illegally landing salmon for another license holder, failure to affix tags to salmon, improper tagging of salmon and failure to release foul-hooked salmon. Other penalties included gear forfeiture and prohibitions of up to five years from participating in the inland fishery.

In the recreational groundfish (cod) fishery, individual fines up to $750 were issued for exceeding the daily bag limit of groundfish. Other penalties included forfeitures of gear and prohibition from participation in the 2017 recreational groundfish fishery.

In the crab fishery, individual fines of up to $2,000 were issued for fishing crab during closed times and for fishing crab in a Conservation Exclusion Zone.

To view all Newfoundland and Labrador Region convictions for fisheries violations, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/charges-inculpations/nl-tnl-eng.htm