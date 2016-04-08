FFAW and Processors Form Groundfish Development Council

On April 8, the union representing fishermen and plant workers in Newfoundland and Labrador announced it has teamed up with some of the province’s fish processors to form the N.L. Groundfish Industry Development Council (NL-GIDC), with the goal of facilitating inter-industry cooperation in the revitalization of the groundfish industry.

The NL-GIDC will be comprised of equal representation from the harvesting and processing sectors. The harvesting members on the council will be represented by the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union (FFAW-Unifor), while the processing sector will be represented by individuals from various N.L.-based processing companies, including Codroy Seafoods, Avalon Ocean Products, Beothic Fish Processors, Barry Group and Allan’s Fisheries.

The new organization stated at a press conference that its members will work together in the development of collaborative, industry-lead solutions to issues that will arise as the fishing industry transitions back to groundfish. The council will form a united lobby in order to provide advice and input on programs, policies, management plans and other initiatives from the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador.