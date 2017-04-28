Funding Announced for Regional Aquaculture Centre in the Coast of Bays

A new Regional Aquaculture Centre is being developed in the Coast of Bays region by the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University.

This new centre will further Marine Institute’s efforts to facilitate the growth of the fisheries and marine sectors through education, training, applied research and development, and technology transfer.

A total of $131,500 in funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation will assist the Marine Institute in the development of the new centre. The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources has also provided $25,000 for the development of the new centre.

This Regional Aquaculture Centre will direct its activities around labour market research with industry, to help identify and develop training programs for the aquaculture industry.