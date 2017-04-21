Gillett Vows to Continue Protest

Despite speaking with Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc Thursday night, Twillingate fisherman Richard Gillett says he is going to continue his hunger strike – now into its ninth day.

Gillett, vice-president of the Federation of Independent Seafood Harvesters (FISH-NL), has been camped out at the entrance to DFO’s head office in St. John’s since April 13.

He is asking for an independent review of DFO science/management, as well as an independent review of the relationship between DFO and the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) union.