April 21, 2017
News

Gillett Vows to Continue Protest

Despite speaking with Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc Thursday night, Twillingate fisherman Richard Gillett says he is going to continue his hunger strike – now into its ninth day.

Gillett, vice-president of the Federation of Independent Seafood Harvesters (FISH-NL), has been camped out at the entrance to DFO’s head office in St. John’s since April 13.

He is asking for an independent review of DFO science/management, as well as an independent review of the relationship between DFO and the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) union.

