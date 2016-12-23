Groundfish Fisheries Closed for the 2016 Season

DFO reminds fishers that the following inshore groundfish fisheries are closed:

Lumpfish fishery for all NAFO areas for the Newfoundland and Labrador fleet VO 2016-266

NAFO Areas 2J3KL Northern Cod Stewardship Cod/By-catch fishery VO 2016-273

NAFO Areas 2+3KLMNO inshore Greenland halibut (Turbot) fisheries VO 2016-267

Inshore Fixed Gear Atlantic halibut fisheries, for Newfoundland and Labrador-based fleets in NAFO Areas 3NO, 3Ps and 4R VO 2016-268

NAFO Areas 3NO White hake fishery the Newfoundland and Labrador-based inshore fleet VO 269

Unit 1 Redfish fishery for the Newfoundland and Labrador-based fleet VO 2016-270

NAFO Area 4R Witch flounder fishery VO 2016-271

Recreational Groundfish fishery in all Newfoundland and Labrador NAFO Areas VO 2016-272