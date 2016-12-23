DFO reminds fishers that the following inshore groundfish fisheries are closed:
- Lumpfish fishery for all NAFO areas for the Newfoundland and Labrador fleet VO 2016-266
- NAFO Areas 2J3KL Northern Cod Stewardship Cod/By-catch fishery VO 2016-273
- NAFO Areas 2+3KLMNO inshore Greenland halibut (Turbot) fisheries VO 2016-267
- Inshore Fixed Gear Atlantic halibut fisheries, for Newfoundland and Labrador-based fleets in NAFO Areas 3NO, 3Ps and 4R VO 2016-268
- NAFO Areas 3NO White hake fishery the Newfoundland and Labrador-based inshore fleet VO 269
- Unit 1 Redfish fishery for the Newfoundland and Labrador-based fleet VO 2016-270
- NAFO Area 4R Witch flounder fishery VO 2016-271
- Recreational Groundfish fishery in all Newfoundland and Labrador NAFO Areas VO 2016-272
No Replies to "Groundfish Fisheries Closed for the 2016 Season"