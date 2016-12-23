Harbour Breton Fish Meal Plant Environmental Undertaking Registered

The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Environment and Climate Change recently announced that the Barry Group’s proposed Harbour Breton Fish Meal Plant project has been registered.

The Barry Group is proposing to construct a fish meal plant in Harbour Breton adjacent to the existing fish processing plant where the former ground fish rendering plant was located.

The fish meal and oil rendering plant will value add to the more than 6,000 tons of salmon by-products processed from the plant.

An existing 50-metre by 30-metre steel building on the site will be used and sealed up with a new concrete floor poured and perimeter drains flowing to the water treatment system. A 15-metre diameter water treatment holding tank would be constructed between the building and the wharf. Construction is proposed to start in April 2017 and equipment installed in fall 2017.

The undertaking was registered on December 22, 2016; the deadline for public comments is January 26, 2017 and the minister’s decision is due by February 5, 2017.