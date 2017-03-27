Harp Seal Fishery Opening

DFO advises that the Harp seal fishery in Areas 5 to 8 and 12 will open, for a limited harvest of adult Harp seals, at 0600 hours on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 to Friday, April 07, 2017 at 2000 hours.

This harvest will only be open for those sealers who have been issued valid 2017 licence conditions specific to this adult-only, Harp seal-only harvest.

Sealers are reminded that as per Section 30 of the Marine Mammal Regulations, “No person shall fish for adult harp or hooded seals in the whelping or breeding patches.”

DFO will advise seal harvesters regarding the opening date for the traditional April harvest for harp and hooded seals at a later date.

Seal harvesters are advised to check with their buyers to confirm a market for their seals before going sealing.

Additionally, all commercial sealers are reminded that all landings must be hailed in daily, as per licence conditions.

Sealers are reminded that licences and licence conditions are available through DFO’s National Online Licencing System.

Finally, DFO reminds all commercial sealers that humane harvesting training on the three-step process is mandatory for all commercial seal licence holders prior to participating in the 2017 season and in any future sealing seasons.