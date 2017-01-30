Hearing Tuesday into release of FFAW membership list

The Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador (FISH-NL) welcomes a hearing called by the Labour Relations Board over what it called the Fish, Food and Allied Worker’s Union (FFAW) failure to release its membership list of inshore fish harvesters.

“The lengths the FFAW has taken to inflate and withhold its membership list is yet another act of crookery,” says Ryan Cleary, President of FISH-NL. “We look forward to being able to dig into their list.”

The hearing is scheduled to take place from 9:30 to 12:30 on, Jan. 31 at the Labour Relations Board Hearings Room, 1st floor, Beothuk Building, 20 Crosbie Place in St. John’s.

On Dec. 30, FISH-NL presented an application to the Labour Relations Board to represent the province’s inshore fish harvesters, breaking them away from the FFAW. The application included 2,352 membership cards signed by inshore harvesters around Newfoundland and Labrador.

FISH-NL argues that number represents more than 50 per cent of all harvesters, the amount required to force a vote by the Labour Relations Board to ultimately decide which union will represent harvesters.

Cleary said in a press release that while the FFAW plans to provide the Labour Relations Board with its membership list, the union wrote the Board on Friday, Jan. 13, requesting that the list not be released to FISH-NL for fear the new organization may seek “retribution” against harvesters who didn’t sign membership cards.