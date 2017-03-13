Labour Relations Board To Review FFAW Membership List

The Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador (FISH-NL) said it is pleased with the latest order of the province’s Labour Relations Board regarding the release of membership lists of commercial inshore harvesters.

After hearing arguments on Friday morning, by late Friday afternoon the board ordered the Fish, Food and Allied workers union (FFAW) to turn over its list of commercial inshore harvesters who were members of the FFAW between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 30, 2016 to its investigating officer.

The Board also ordered ASP (the Association of Seafood Producers) to hand over its list of inshore harvesters on whose behalf members of the association collected and remitted FFAW union dues between Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 30, 2016 to its investigating officer.

As for FISH-NL, the Board ordered that the new union provide the investigating officer with the basis of its conclusion that the salt-water mafia has far fewer members than it claims.

As requested by the board, FISH-NL will provide information to the investigating officer regarding the size and make up of the bargaining unit of inshore harvesters. All information will remain confidential with the Board.

“FISH-NL is eager to meet with the investigating officer to give our input,” said Ryan Cleary, President of FISH-NL. “Ideally, FISH-NL would have liked to have been granted access to the membership lists to do our own review, but we respect the decision of the Labour Relations Board and have full confidence of the investigating officer to get to the bottom of it.”