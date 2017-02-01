Leading Commercial Fisheries Event to Honour Marine Industries Hall of Fame Inductees

Canada’s longest-running, most successful commercial fishing show, the Eastern Canadian Fisheries Exposition, takes place this coming Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th, at the Mariners Centre in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

This biennial event features an extensive collection of marine and commercial fisheries products and services, along with an informative seminar program with topics including Financing an Enterprise; Why Bother with Design?; and Safety Procedures and Documentation on Your Fishing Boat. The schedule and information about the sessions is available on the show website.

The latest group of inductions into the Atlantic Canada Marine Industries Hall of Fame will also take place at the show. These awards pay a lasting tribute to those who have made valuable contributions in any sector of the marine industry and are given in three categories: Mariner, recognizing individuals who work or have worked on the water in any marine industry; Processor, recognizing individuals involved in the business of processing, from line workers to company owners; and Builder, recognizing those who have made contributions without having directly participated.

Congratulations to this year’s inductees:

EDGAR SAMSON from Petit De Gras, NS – Processor

GILLES THERIAULT from Meteghan River, NS – Builder

LEONARD LEBLANC from Cheticamp, NS – Mariner

To read about the contributions that each of the 2017 inductees has made to the marine industry, please click here for their bios.

Pre-registration for the event is ongoing. Convenient online registration is available at https://secure.masterpromotions.ca/ECFE2017/. Pre-registration is just $10.00 per person (registration will be $20.00 at the door) and is good for both show days.

For complete details on the event, visit www.ECFX.ca and follow the show on Facebook and Twitter.

SHOW INFORMATION

HOURS:

Friday, February 3rd from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

LOCATION:

Mariners Centre

45 Jody Shelley Drive

Yarmouth, NS