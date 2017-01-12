Leading Commercial Fisheries Event to Take Over Southwest Nova Next Month

Three weeks from now, Canada’s longest-running, most successful commercial fishing show will return to southwestern Nova Scotia.

The Eastern Canadian Fisheries Exposition takes place February 3-4, 2017 at the Mariners Centre in Yarmouth.

“This show has all the latest marine and fisheries products, services and technology available to help any commercial fishing or related enterprise thrive,” said Show Manager Shawn Murphy.

“Visitors will have an opportunity to talk with knowledgeable staff and shop around for commercial fishing, fish processing, aquaculture, marine and workboat options.”

Registration for the event is now taking place. Convenient online registration is available at https://secure.masterpromotions.ca/ECFE2017/.

Pre-registration is just $10.00 per person (registration will be $20 at the door) and is good for both show days.

Show visitors who pre-register by January 20, 2017 will receive a ballot to participate in an exclusive Passport Program. Visitors who bring their ballot to the show, visit the booths of each of the four participating sponsors to request a stamp, then deposit the stamped ballot into one of the ballot boxes on the show floor will be entered to win a prize showcase valued at over $2,000.

Prizes include:

2 Mustang Auto Inflatable PFDs and a 48 qt Ultra Cooler courtesy of Dixon’s Marine Group

Kannad SportPro + GPS EPIRB courtesy of DSS Marine

$500 gift certificate to be used for parts or service courtesy of H. Gibbs Marine

G2F LP250 Filtration System, courtesy of Unique-Diesel-Solutions

Additional details are available on the show website: http://www.ecfx.ca/attend/#passportprogram.

The 2017 edition of the show will once again feature an educational seminar series.

Topics will include:

“Financing an Enterprise”

Neil Pardy, Senior Loans Officer, Nova Scotia Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board

Neil Pardy, Senior Loans Officer, Nova Scotia Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board

"Why Bother with Design?"

Tim Edwards, Nova Scotia Boatbuilders Association

Tim Edwards, Nova Scotia Boatbuilders Association

"Safety Procedures and Documentation on Your Fishing Boat"

Amanda Dedrick & Stewart Franck, Fisheries Safety Association of Nova Scotia

Roy Alemao, Transport Canada

The next group of inductions into the Atlantic Canada Marine Industries Hall of Fame will also take place during the show. These awards pay a lasting tribute to those who have made valuable contributions in any sector of the marine industry.

Nominations can be made in one of three categories: the MARINER category recognizes individuals who work or have worked on the water in any marine industry; the PROCESSOR category recognizes individuals involved in the business of processing, from line workers to company owners; and the BUILDER category recognizes those who have made contributions without having directly participated, i.e. industry advocates, organizers, boat builders, etc.

For complete details on the event, visit www.ECFX.ca or follow the show on Facebook and Twitter.

Show Hours:

Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Show Location:

Mariners Centre

45 Jody Shelley Drive

Yarmouth, NS