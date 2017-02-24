Marine Harvest Completes Purchase of Gray Aqua Assets

International aquaculture producer Marine Harvest has completed the purchase of aquaculture farming assets previously owned by Gray Aqua Group of Companies in Atlantic Canada.

The purchase includes seven farming licences in Newfoundland and Labrador, including the Hermitage processing plant.

The Marine Harvest purchase also includes 17 site applications throughout the province which are currently under provincial review. Other assets acquired include one hatchery and two farming licences in New Brunswick.

Marine Harvest employs 11,700 people and is represented in 24 countries. The company provides farmed salmon and processed seafood to more than 70 markets worldwide. In 2015, Marine Harvest produced 420,000 tonnes of salmon.