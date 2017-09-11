Marine Institute Receives Funding for Eelgrass Restoration

Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard announced today that the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador will receive $4.7 million over five years for a project to help restore eelgrass ecosystems in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland.

The Marine Institute is the first group in Newfoundland and Labrador to receive project funding through the Fund. The project will enhance the Placentia Bay ecosystem, benefitting fish and shellfish resources in coastal waters by restoring eelgrass beds, and enhancing habitat through deployment of artificial reefs. It will also restore migratory corridors for Atlantic salmon and increase ecosystem productivity for Species at Risk such as Blue whales and Leatherback turtles.

The Coastal Restoration Fund will support projects that contribute to coastal restoration on all of Canada’s coasts. Preference is given to projects that are multiyear and involve a broad number of partners that include Indigenous groups.