More Fisheries Closing

DFO advised that the shrimp fishery in Shrimp Fishing Area 6 (Northern Shrimp), that portion of NAFO sub-Division 3Ps in Shrimp Fishing Area 7, and in Shrimp Fishing Area 8 (Gulf Shrimp) for inshore vessels less than

100 feet, based in NAFO Divisions 2J, 3K north, 3K south, 3L, 3Ps, and 4R will close on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 2000 hours.

DFO also advised that the Bluefin Tuna fishery in NAFO Divisions 3LNOP for all vessels and all gear types, including catch and release, will close on December 31, 2016.

The Regional Director General, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador Region gives notice that Variation Order 2016-232 has been revoked and Variation Order 2016-262 comes into effect on December 31, 2016.

DFO has announced to harvesters that all capelin, herring, and mackerel fisheries in the Newfoundland and Labrador Region will close as of December 31, 2016.

The following Variation Orders come into force on December 31, 2016: