N.L. Government and FFAW Form Delegation to Secure Federal Ice Compensation for Plant Workers

The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Fisheries and Land Resources and the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union (FFAW-Unifor) have formed a delegation to secure viable federal compensation for fish plant workers affected by severe ice conditions.
The delegation was scheduled to meet yesterday with Jean-Yves Duclos, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, to discuss the inclusion of plant workers in federal emergency ice compensation. A meeting with the Newfoundland and Labrador Federal Caucus is also scheduled.
Earlier this month, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced $5 million in emergency funding to offset losses experienced by fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec as a result of severe sea ice conditions.
Fisheries Minister Steve Crocker and members of the FFAW-Unifor travelled to Ottawa to reiterate the necessity of providing sufficient relief for plant workers, as they are equally impacted.
