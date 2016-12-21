N.L. Government Hands Out $2 Million in Fisheries Project Funding

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Seafood Innovation and Transition Program has provided over $2 million to support innovation and development for 37 initiatives throughout the province’s seafood industry.
The program was announced in Budget 2016 with a focus on helping the seafood industry transition to a groundfish-based fishery.
The Seafood Innovation and Transition Program is designed to support growth and diversification in the province’s seafood sector, including initiatives to make the transition from shellfish to a groundfish-dominated industry in the future.
The projects include:
|Proponent
|Project Title
|Provincial Contribution in 2016
|Canadian Centre for Fisheries Innovation
|Ranched Cod Feeding Optimization
|$34,443
|Beothic Fish Processors Ltd.
|Processed Dry Fish Products – Phase III
|$74,400
|Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA)
|Aquaculture Promotion
|$55,000
|Allen’s Fisheries Ltd.
|Development of an Automated Racking and Palletizing System
|$100,000
|Atlantic Treasure
|Capelin Market and Technology
|$79,425
|HSF Ocean Products Ltd.
|Onboard Handling Technology
|$100,000
|Dandy Dan’s Fish Market Ltd.
|Purchase a Marel Portioning Technology
|$88,732
|Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Resources
|Develop and Test a New Cod Pot Design
|$77,410
|MUN – Ocean Sciences
|Cleaner Fish Project – Phase 2
|$30,000
|James Chidley
|Purchase Insulated Tubs
|$4,340
|Marine Institute
|PrimeFish Canada – Year 2
|$97,590
|Baxter S. Stokes
|Tuck Seining Herring and Capelin
|$73,901
|Centre for Aquaculture and Seafood Development (CASD)
|Coolnova Technologies Optimization Trials – Phase II
|$43,975
|Jason Sullivan
|Slurry Ice System Infrastructure
|$73,981
|Icewater Seafoods Inc.
|Installation of a Innova Solutions System
|$100,000
|Fisheries Science Stewardship and Sustainability Board (FSSSB)
|Mitigation of European Green Crab in Fortune Bay
|$59,299
|Centre for Fisheries Ecosystem Research
|Residency and Stock Dynamics of Cod – Year 1
|$47,310
|NAIA
|Cod Grow-out Advancement Project
|$83,000
|WWF – Canada
|Northern Cod Fishery Improvement Project – Year II
|$79,500
|CASD
|Technological Improvements to the End-of-Line Handling
|$39,068
|Marine Institute (CASD)
|Cod Pilot Project – Conche
|$61,292
|Marine Institute (CASD)
|Halibut Quality Initiative
|$26,005
|Hubert Hedderson
|Purchase Insulated Fish Containers
|$4,719
|Troy Hardy
|Purchase and Install a Mustad Autoline System
|$94,697
|Kevin Hardy
|Onboard Groundfish Handling System
|$21,400
|Doug Trainor
|Purchase Deck Equipment
|$40,145
|Notus Electronics Ltd.
|Evaluating a Trawl-Mounted Echo Sounder
|$30,698
|CASD
|LMW Salmon Peptide III
|$30,000
|David G. Chidley
|Purchase Fish Hold Boxes
|$6,227
|FSSSB
|Cod Quality Phase II
|$100,000
|Torngat Fish Producers Co-Operative Society Ltd.
|Experimental Whelk Fishery
|$18,740
|JBCE Fisheries Ltd.
|Purchase and Install a Mustad Autoline System
|$96,410
|Green Seafoods Ltd.
|Product and Market Development
|$60,000
|Norlantic Processors Ltd.
|Purchase a Deep Water ROV
|$27,219
|Fish, Food and Allied Workers
|Harvesting the Potential of 3N0 Whelk
|$87,095
|North Atlantic Marine Services and Supplies Inc.
|Service and Supply Mustad Autoline Systems
|$4,512
|Hailey Bear Enterprise Ltd.
|Design, Construction, and Operation of a Multi-Species Vessel
|$31,200
