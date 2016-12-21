N.L. Government Hands Out $2 Million in Fisheries Project Funding

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Seafood Innovation and Transition Program has provided over $2 million to support innovation and development for 37 initiatives throughout the province’s seafood industry.

The program was announced in Budget 2016 with a focus on helping the seafood industry transition to a groundfish-based fishery.

The Seafood Innovation and Transition Program is designed to support growth and diversification in the province’s seafood sector, including initiatives to make the transition from shellfish to a groundfish-dominated industry in the future.

The projects include: