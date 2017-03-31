N.L. Northern Shrimp Quota Takes Another Big Hit

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) has announced a 63 per cent cut to the inshore Northern shrimp quota in fishing area 6 – meaning the total allowable catch for SFA 6 went from 48,196 tonnes in 2015 to 27,825 tonnes in 2016, to 10,400 tonnes announced for 2017.

This amounts to a 78 per cent quota reduction over two years.

These dramatic cuts to the harvest rate are not in line with the reduction in the Northern shrimp biomass, claims the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union (FFAW).

The decline in Northern shrimp is not due to overfishing, rather it is a result of an environmental shift in the ocean ecosystem and as groundfish stocks rebuild, it is inevitable that shellfish stocks in the area will continue to decline, the union said in response to the quota cut.

“DFO policy is managing the resource as if they intend to rebuild the Northern shrimp stocks. We’ve long requested that DFO take into account the entire marine ecosystem when making policy decisions. Species are not independent of each other,” said Keith Sullivan, FFAW-Unifor President.

“Newfoundland and Labrador is facing a pivotal moment in the fisheries. As shellfish stocks decline and groundfish stocks recover, a well-managed transition period is crucial for fish harvesters and processing plants to make that shift.” Sullivan added.

Total Allowable Catches

SFA 4

The Total Allowable Catch in SFA 4 borealis will increase by 754t from 14,971t to 15,725t, which includes a 1,700t allocation for Use of Fish under Section 10 of the Fisheries Act.

The Montagui bycatch limit will remain at the level of 4,033t.

SFA 5

The Total Allowable Catch in SFA 5 will be reduced by 14.1% to 22,000t to achieve a 20% exploitation rate.

SFA 6

The Total Allowable Catch in SFA 6 will be reduced by 62.6% to 10,400t.

Sharing Arrangements (if applicable)

SFA 4 Borealis

The per cent shares for SFA 4 have been modified for the offshore fleet (from 81.1% to 76.2%) and the Nunatsiavut Government (from 5.1% to 10%). Percent shares moving forward and individual allocations for 2017/18 are as follows:

Fleet / Interest: Offshore Fleet

2017/18 Quota (t): 10,687

Percent Share: 76.2



Fleet / Interest: Inshore Fleet

2017/18 Quota (t): 743

Percent Share: 5.3



Fleet / Interest: Innu Nation

2017/18 Quota (t): 1,192

Percent Share: 8.5



Fleet / Interest: Nunatsiavut Government

2017/18 Quota (t): 1,403

Percent Share: 10



Fleet / Interest: NSRF

2017/18 Quota (t): 1,700

Percent Share: NA



Total: 15,725

SFA 5

Individual allocations for 2017/18 are based on established percent shares as follows:

Fleet / Interest: Offshore Fleet

2017/18 Quota (t): 8,369

Percent Share: 38.04

Fleet / Interest: Northern Coalition

2017/18 Quota (t): 6,160

Percent Share: 28

Fleet / Interest: Innu Nation

2017/18 Quota (t): 1,142

Percent Share: 5.19

Fleet / Interest: Nunatsiavut Government

2017/18 Quota (t): 2,178

Percent Share: 9.9

Fleet / Interest: Cartwright

2017/18 Quota (t): 609

Percent Share: 2.77

Fleet / Interest: NunatuKavut Community Council

2017/18 Quota (t): 1,368

Percent Share: 6.22

Fleet / Interest: Inshore Aff Cod Harvesters (Cartwright to L’Anse au Clair)

2017/18 Quota (t): 1,945

Percent Share: 8.84

Fleet / Interest: Inshore Aff Cod Harvesters (Northern Peninsula)

2017/18 Quota (t): 229

Percent Share: 1.04

Total: 22,000

SFA 6

Individual allocations for 2017/18 are based on established percent shares as follows:

Fleet / Interest: Offshore Fleet

2017/18 Quota (t): 2,402

Percent Share: 23.1

Fleet / Interest: SABRI

2017/18 Quota (t): 468

Percent Share: 4.5

Fleet / Interest: Innu Nation

2017/18 Quota (t): 177

Percent Share: 1.7

Fleet / Interest: Fogo Island Co-Op

2017/18 Quota (t): 114

Percent Share: 1.1

Fleet / Interest: Inshore Fleet

2017/18 Quota (t): 7,239

Percent Share: 69.9

Total: 10,400