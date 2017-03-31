N.L. Northern Shrimp Quota Takes Another Big Hit

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) has announced a 63 per cent cut to the inshore Northern shrimp quota in fishing area 6 – meaning the total allowable catch for SFA 6 went from 48,196 tonnes in 2015 to 27,825 tonnes in 2016, to 10,400 tonnes announced for 2017.
This amounts to a 78 per cent quota reduction over two years.
These dramatic cuts to the harvest rate are not in line with the reduction in the Northern shrimp biomass, claims the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union (FFAW).
The decline in Northern shrimp is not due to overfishing, rather it is a result of an environmental shift in the ocean ecosystem and as groundfish stocks rebuild, it is inevitable that shellfish stocks in the area will continue to decline, the union said in response to the quota cut.
“DFO policy is managing the resource as if they intend to rebuild the Northern shrimp stocks. We’ve long requested that DFO take into account the entire marine ecosystem when making policy decisions. Species are not independent of each other,” said Keith Sullivan, FFAW-Unifor President.
“Newfoundland and Labrador is facing a pivotal moment in the fisheries. As shellfish stocks decline and groundfish stocks recover, a well-managed transition period is crucial for fish harvesters and processing plants to make that shift.” Sullivan added.
Total Allowable Catches
SFA 4
The Total Allowable Catch in SFA 4 borealis will increase by 754t from 14,971t to 15,725t, which includes a 1,700t allocation for Use of Fish under Section 10 of the Fisheries Act.
The Montagui bycatch limit will remain at the level of 4,033t.
SFA 5
The Total Allowable Catch in SFA 5 will be reduced by 14.1% to 22,000t to achieve a 20% exploitation rate.
SFA 6
The Total Allowable Catch in SFA 6 will be reduced by 62.6% to 10,400t.
Sharing Arrangements (if applicable)
SFA 4 Borealis
The per cent shares for SFA 4 have been modified for the offshore fleet (from 81.1% to 76.2%) and the Nunatsiavut Government (from 5.1% to 10%). Percent shares moving forward and individual allocations for 2017/18 are as follows:
Fleet / Interest: Offshore Fleet
2017/18 Quota (t): 10,687
Percent Share: 76.2
Fleet / Interest: Inshore Fleet
2017/18 Quota (t): 743
Percent Share: 5.3
Fleet / Interest: Innu Nation
2017/18 Quota (t): 1,192
Percent Share: 8.5
Fleet / Interest: Nunatsiavut Government
2017/18 Quota (t): 1,403
Percent Share: 10
Fleet / Interest: NSRF
2017/18 Quota (t): 1,700
Percent Share: NA
Total: 15,725
SFA 5
Individual allocations for 2017/18 are based on established percent shares as follows:
Fleet / Interest: Offshore Fleet
2017/18 Quota (t): 8,369
Percent Share: 38.04
Fleet / Interest: Northern Coalition
2017/18 Quota (t): 6,160
Percent Share: 28
Fleet / Interest: Innu Nation
2017/18 Quota (t): 1,142
Percent Share: 5.19
Fleet / Interest: Nunatsiavut Government
2017/18 Quota (t): 2,178
Percent Share: 9.9
Fleet / Interest: Cartwright
2017/18 Quota (t): 609
Percent Share: 2.77
Fleet / Interest: NunatuKavut Community Council
2017/18 Quota (t): 1,368
Percent Share: 6.22
Fleet / Interest: Inshore Aff Cod Harvesters (Cartwright to L’Anse au Clair)
2017/18 Quota (t): 1,945
Percent Share: 8.84
Fleet / Interest: Inshore Aff Cod Harvesters (Northern Peninsula)
2017/18 Quota (t): 229
Percent Share: 1.04
Total: 22,000
SFA 6
Individual allocations for 2017/18 are based on established percent shares as follows:
Fleet / Interest: Offshore Fleet
2017/18 Quota (t): 2,402
Percent Share: 23.1
Fleet / Interest: SABRI
2017/18 Quota (t): 468
Percent Share: 4.5
Fleet / Interest: Innu Nation
2017/18 Quota (t): 177
Percent Share: 1.7
Fleet / Interest: Fogo Island Co-Op
2017/18 Quota (t): 114
Percent Share: 1.1
Fleet / Interest: Inshore Fleet
2017/18 Quota (t): 7,239
Percent Share: 69.9
Total: 10,400
