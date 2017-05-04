OCI Announces Buyout of Minority Partner

Ocean Choice International (OCI) today announced the successful buyout of its minority partner, Landvis Canada Inc.

Two of the founders of OCI, Martin Sullivan (CEO) and Blaine Sullivan (COO), are now the sole owners, making the company 100 per cent locally owned and operated.

“This transaction is another important positive milestone for the future of OCI as a leading global seafood supplier and will give us much more flexibility to successfully carry out our growth strategy. This is a very exciting step forward for OCI, and illustrates our long-term commitment to the company, our customers, our employees and the communities in which we operate,” says Martin Sullivan.

“Throughout this process our employees, communities and customers have been incredibly supportive and, like us, can now look forward to the solid foundation this provides for our continued growth and leadership in the Canadian and global fishing industries. Providing the highest quality seafood to customers around the globe is a team effort and we thank all those on the OCI team for their passion as we all look forward to an exciting future,” says Blaine Sullivan.