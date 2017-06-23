OCI Announces Investment in Fortune Plant

On June 22, Ocean Choice International announced a $1-million investment in its Fortune, Newfoundland processing facility.

“With respect to our plans for the Fortune operation we are pleased to have the full support of the local FFAW the workers and the Town of Fortune as we secure the future of the plant in Fortune. We also appreciate the engagement of the Provincial government and the local MHA’s in working through a solution that provides a good future for the employees in Fortune and the year-round fishers on our vessels”, said Chief Operating Offcier Blaine Sullivan.

Sullivan, said he is pleased to see that government, industry and the community leaders are working together to find solutions that benefits people and the communities of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Mayor Charles Penwell, commented that the Town of Fortune looks forward to continued collaborations with OCI and applauds the government in its decisions, which provides much needed stability to the workers in an industry where plants are closing.

“We have been in negotiations since last Fall and are happy to find a solution that benefits everyone and creates stability for the plant and workers for the next four years,” said Karen Caines and Marie Grandy, local union executives of OCI’s Fortune facility.

“In addition to providing employment and income stability for our workers in Fortune and our year-round fishers on our vessels, it is important to understand that we deliver products to our global customers in the form they demand,” said Sullivan. “This agreement means further investment, increased stability and economic value for the province. It’s a good day for Newfoundland and Labrador.”