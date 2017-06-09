Petty Harbour Mini Aquarium Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary

The Petty Harbour Mini Aquarium will be celebrating its fifth season, re-opening on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To celebrate, visitors are invited to wear a birthday hat or dress as your favourite aquarium animal to be entered into a prize draw. A birthday cake cutting will take place at 1 p.m., as well as sea star birthday card making and educational programs all day.

Aquarium staff and volunteers, with the help of local fisherman, have been busy assembling the displays of charismatic intertidal and sub-tidal life from local waters around the Avalon, including sea stars and anemones, lobster, crab and the adorable lumpfish.

“This season opening is special for us,” says Kiley Best, Petty Harbour Mini Aquarium Board Chair, “We started as a three-year pilot project in 2013 and only with publics enthusiastic support have we been able to exceed our goal and celebrate this five year milestone.”

Future plans for the mini aquarium are bold. The board of directors have been planning for a renovation of the mini aquarium, expanding exhibit space and upgrading to a more robust life support system within the Petty Harbour Fisherman’s Co-op building. Expansion efforts are beginning this year with the hopes of the new facility opening in 2019.

The Petty Harbour Mini Aquarium is one of four catch-and-release aquariums across Canada, dedicated to fostering curiosity of local marine life and inspiring action toward personal and global sustainability. Over 17,000 people visit the mini aquarium every year and most of them are youth.