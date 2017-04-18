Protest in Support of Richard Gillett Hunger Strike

A number of fishermen and members of of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador (FISH-NL) were protesting at the entrance of DFO’s Newfoundland and Labrador headquarters in St. John’s this morning.

They were there to support the Richard Gillett, an inshore fish harvester from Twillingate and Vice-President FISH-NL), who began a hunger strike last Thursday.

Gillett’s demands include a meeting with the federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, Dominic LeBlanc and his assurance of an independent review of DFO science/management, as well as an independent review of the relationship between DFO and the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) union.