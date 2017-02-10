Public Advisory: Mariners Advised of Closure of Placentia Lift Bridge

Mariners are advised that the Placentia Lift Bridge will be closed to all marine traffic beginning Monday, February 13, for approximately three weeks.

The closure is necessary to facilitate maintenance of the bridge, ensure the safety of workers, pedestrians and motorists, and allow the work to be completed as quickly as possible.

Vehicle traffic will not be impacted.

The Department of Transportation and Works apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause. Updates will be provided as work progresses.