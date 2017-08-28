Public Consultation on Marine Recreational Fishing Licences for Eastern Canada

On May 19, 2017, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced it would consider a new marine recreational licensing system in Eastern Canada.

The Department has now commenced a public consultations process to seek views on a new marine recreational licence for Eastern Canada. The consultation will run until August 31, 2017.

The public and industry have a variety of methods via which they can provide comments to DFO:

1. Information on the marine recreational fishing licence for Eastern Canada and the consultation process is available at the Department’s website:

http://www.nfl.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/NL/CC/Recreational-Groundfish-Consultations

The website provides an option via which to submit written comments.

2. Comments, written submissions or any related questions can also be submitted directly to the following DFO email address:

Recfish/PecheRec.XNCR@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

3. Optionally, any written feedback can be submitted to by mail to:

Attn: Marine Recreational License for Eastern Canada

Room 13S038 – Fisheries Resource Management

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

200 Kent St Ottawa ON

K1A 0E6

All written comments and formal submissions should be provided to the Department by Thursday, August 31, 2017.