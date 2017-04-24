Richard Gillett Back at DFO Protest

The day after ending his 11-day hunger strike, Richard Gillett was back at the entrance to DFO headquarters in St. John’s this morning thanking his supporters.

Gillett said he was very grateful for all of the support he received from all over Newfoundland and Labrador and emphasized that the fight is not over.

Gillett, vice-president of the Federation of Independent Seafood Harvesters (FISH-NL), has been camped out at the entrance to DFO’s head office in St. John’s since April 13.

He has been asking for an independent review of DFO science/management, as well as an independent review of the relationship between DFO and the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) union.

Many of the protesters say they will now be moving to the offices of the Fish, Food and Allied Workers’ Union (FFAW).