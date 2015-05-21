Salmon Conservation Foundation Adds Three More Grants to Newfoundland and Labrador Total

The Atlantic Salmon Conservation Foundation (ASCF) today announced support for an additional three projects in its 2015 round of awards.

The projects, with funding totaling some $37,000, are all located in Newfoundland and Labrador and bring that province’s grants total for the year to $262,280.

The Salmon Foundation supports conservation efforts for wild Atlantic salmon in Eastern Canada – New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

This year’s $262,280 in funding and the number of projects funded – 11 in all – are both new highs for ASCF support in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“These are significant milestones for support of salmon conservation in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Stephen Chase, ASCF’s Executive Director, when he made the announcement. “As a matter of fact, 2015 has set records not only in Newfoundland and Labrador, but in every province we support. And in total across the region, this year’s number of projects (64), as well as the amount of funding awarded ($1,194,113), are both the highest the Foundation has seen in its eight-year history.

“With the support of our funding partners, ASCF has now firmly established itself as a major granting agency for wild Atlantic salmon conservation and river conservation in Canada,” Chase added.

The three additional awards will fund scientific research and habitat restoration.

The Gander Bay Indian Band Council has received $17,000 for salmon tracking and stock assessment on the Salmon Brook in northern Newfoundland.

Dr. Craig Purchase of Memorial University will use his $15,000 grant to compare the quality of offspring from virgin spawning grilse salmon with those of repeat spawners, and to evaluate the success of the Jordan-Scotty salmonid incubators being used for reintroduction of salmon into Rennies River in St. John’s.

The third grant, totalling $5,000, will assist the Indian Bay Ecosystem Corporation with habitat restoration work on Indian Bay Big Pond and the Number Two River in eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.

Of the other eight grants awarded in Newfoundland and Labrador earlier this year, six are for newly funded projects while the remaining two are for the second year of two-year programs.

The Atlantic Salmon Conservation Foundation is a volunteer, non-profit, charitable organization established with the goal of helping to achieve healthy and sustainable wild Atlantic salmon stocks in Atlantic Canada and Québec. Funded with an initial endowment from the Government of Canada, plus the proceeds from partnership arrangements, sponsorships and donations from generous supporters, the Foundation has created a trust fund to promote and strengthen partnerships among groups working to conserve wild Atlantic salmon.

Each year the Foundation puts out a call for proposals from conservation, environmental, and Aboriginal groups, as well as university researchers in Atlantic Canada and Québec.

All submissions were assessed by the Foundation’s provincial advisory committee and its central advisory committee. Successful projects and program administration are financed from interest earned by the Foundation’s trust fund.