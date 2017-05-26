Salmon Convictions Result in Significant Fines

Investigations conducted by officers with Fish and Wildlife Enforcement with the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources have resulted in recent convictions in Gander Provincial Court.

On April 26, Shane Stokes of Paradise was convicted of illegally netting Atlantic salmon and possession of Atlantic salmon caught in contravention of the Fisheries Act. He was fined $1,000 for possession of fish caught in contravention and $2,500 for netting in inland waters. He was also prohibited for a period of three years from being on or near inland waters as well as from participating in recreational fishing. One Atlantic salmon and a white burlap bag in which it was concealed were forfeited to the Crown.

The conviction stems from an investigation on June 19, 2016, when Fish and Wildlife Enforcement officers discovered an illegally set net while conducting a foot patrol in the Deadman’s Bay area. In the early hours of the next day, officers observed Stokes and another individual checking the net and retrieving an Atlantic salmon. Stokes was apprehended after trying to flee from officers.

On May 2, Shaun Starkes of Hare Bay was convicted of illegally netting Atlantic salmon and possession of Atlantic salmon caught in contravention of the Fisheries Act. Starkes was fined $4,000 for netting in inland waters and $2,000 for possession of salmon in contravention. Starkes was also prohibited for a period of three years from being on or near inland waters as well as from possessing or applying for any fishing license or fishing in any manner whatsoever. Forfeiture was also ordered for all items seized which included 54 Atlantic salmon, three coolers, a fish tub, a duffle bag with five knives and a sharpener, two gill nets, and one Scanoe boat with motor.

The conviction stems from an investigation on August 12, 2016, when Fish and Wildlife Enforcement officers apprehended Starkes and another male in the early morning hours at Traverse Pond near Gambo. At the time the men were found to be in illegal possession of 54 Atlantic salmon. The other individual charged in the matter is set to make a court appearance on June 27, 2017.

Photo by Tom Moffatt/ASF