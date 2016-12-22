Spawning Closure Reminder – 3Ps Cod

DFO reminds fish harvesters that the annual cod spawning closure in inner Placentia Bay will come into effect on January 1, 2017.

This closure applies to all vessel classes for all waters of Placentia Bay inside (northward) of lines drawn between the following points:

Baker’s Cove Point (47º 49.747′ N, 54º 07.386′ W) to Brimstone Head (47º 49.265′ N, 54º 08.053′ W)

Sound Island Point (47º 47.322 N, 54º 10.033′ W) to Tobin’s Point (47º 42.825′ N, 54º 12.376′ W)

The southern tip of Bar Haven Island (47º 40.923′ N, 54º 14.937′ W) to the southern tip of Ship Island (47º 40.342′ N, 54º 16.967 W)

The southern tip of Ship Island (47º 40.342′ N, 54º 16.967 W) to Jigging Point (47º 40.342′ N, 54º 19.128′ W).

This closure will remain in effect until the fishery re-opens in May 2017.