The Twine Loft – October 2017

Passed On: Edward Nickerson – Deep Cove Island, N.S. Fisherman

Nickerson, 83, passed away peacefully at home on August 13. Born March 28, 1934 in Comeau’s Hill, he was the son of the late Gordon and Ethel (Kenney) Nickerson. He started fishing full-time at the age of 11 with his father. At 17, he skippered his own fishing boat until he retired in 1995 and was a constant mentor to his grandsons.

Passed On: Michael Miller – Chéticamp, N.S. Fisherman

Miller, 73, passed away peacefully August 13, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a fisherman and hailed out of the port of Cheticamp for over 50 years. Prior to that, he was a woodsman. Mickey’s life revolved around family, fishing and being on his boat once he retired.

Passed On: Edward Keating – Canso, N.S. Fisheries Officer

Keating, 78, passed away August 6 at the Seaside Manor in Canso. Born in Canso, he was a son of the late Kingston and Rena Mae (MacKenzie) Keating. He worked for Veteran Affairs, Camp Hill Hospital, Halifax and was a fisheries officer with Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Passed On: David Thorburn – Sandy Point, N.S. Fisherman

Thorburn, 68, passed away in the Roseway Hospital on August 24. Born in Shelburne, he was a son of the late Harry and Annie (Nickerson) Thorburn. He was a fisherman all his working life and was a mentor to many young fishermen.

Passed On: Robert Levy – Lockeport, N.S. Fisherman

Levy, 72, passed away at the Surf Lodge Nursing Home on August 10. Born on February 16, 1945, he was a son of the late Captain Ernest and Jessie (Hiltz) Levy. Bob was a fisherman all his working life, fishing on both the east and the west coast.

Appointed: Henry Demone – Chief Executive Officer, High Liner Foods

On August 14, the board of directors of High Liner Foods announced the appointment of Henry Demone as the company’s CEO, effective immediately. He succeeded Keith Decker who became CEO in 2015 and has now left the company. Demone previously served as CEO from 1992 to 2015, during which time he led the company’s transformation from a regional fishing and processing operation to a global seafood procurer and leading supplier of frozen seafood in North America. During his tenure, he was also responsible for leading the company through significant growth in shareholder value and played a key role in several acquisitions. He will continue to act as Chairman of the Board of High Liner Foods.