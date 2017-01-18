Twine Loft – February 2017

Passed On: Earl Tibbo – Havre Boucher, N.S. Mariner

Tibbo, 71, passed away December 1, 2016. He was born on May 13, 1945, in St. Jacques, Newfoundland and was the son of the late Captain Earl Tibbo Sr. and Hilda Ann (Rose) Tibbo. He moved to East Chezzetcook, Nova Scotia with his parents and siblings in 1947. When he moved to Mulgrave in the early 1960s, he began fishing with Acadia Fisheries on side trawlers. His career later moved him to Halifax to work for the Bedford Institute of Oceanography. Tibbo moved his family to Havre Boucher in 1984 and worked on trawlers outside of Canso until the offshore fishery was shut down. He then went on to captain pilot boats for SuperPort Marine Services until his retirement this past year.

Passed On: Donald Blades – Barrington, N.S. Seafood Businessman

Blades, 81, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2016 at Bay Side Home in Barrington. Born July 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Robert and Leah (Smith) Blades. Better known to everyone as Donnie, he and his brother, Freddy and cousin, Al, ran the lobster/salt fish business known as C&R Blades Ltd. which they took over from their father Robert and his brother Charles.

Passed On: Terry Rhyno – South Brookfield, N.S. Coast Guard Mariner

Rhyno, 67, of Wildcat Community, South Brookfield, Queens County, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 27, 2016. Born in Liverpool, he was a son of the late Judson and Cora (Arnburg) Rhyno. He served with the Canadian Coast Guard for 27 years sailing up north and along the eastern seaboard.

Passed On: Gordon Broome – Port Mouton, N.S. Fisherman

Broome, 88, passed away peacefully in Queens Manor, Liverpool on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 with his family by his side. Born in Port Mouton, he was a son of the late Orlando and Naomi (MacLeod) Broome. He was a fisherman for more than 70 years.

Passed On: Langille Enslow – Shelburne, N.S. Fisherman

Enslow, 69, passed away on December 10, 2016 in Roseway Hospital. Born and raised in West Green Harbour, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and hunting. He was a fisherman at a young age and continued fishing until his illness prevented him from doing so.

Passed On: Lily Randell – Roddickton, N.L. Plant Worker

Randell passed away on November 23, 2016. She was born on February 6, 1924 into the family of Jonathan and Naomi Newman. Lily met her husband Manuel Randell at Little Harbour Deep and they were married on October 27, 1947. She lived in the small fishing village of Little Harbour Deep until the resettlement program in 1964 at which time her family relocated to Englee, N.L. Randell worked at the local fish plant until her retirement in 1989.

Passed On: Peter Maher – Flatrock, N.L. Fisherman

Maher, 59, passed peacefully away at the Health Sciences Centre on December 14, 2016. Predeceased by his father and mother James (2000) and Josephine (1988); his father-in-law and mother-in-law Vincent (2000) and Geraldine (2014) Kavanagh. Left to mourn his loving wife Diane, son Leo and daughter Chelsea; sisters and brothers-in-law: Joan, Paul, Yvonne, Geraldine, Cecil, Joe, Chris, Anthony, Eddy and Dean; special friend Myra Everson, extended family: Lori Everson, Gina Everson, Dana Clowe and Kate Fitzpatrick; crew members: Billy Hawco (Skipper), Nelson Hawco, Brian Waterman, Darrell Summer and Arnold Foley, as well as a large circle of other relatives and friends.

Passed On: Malcolm MacDonald – Fourchu, N.S. Fisherman

MacDonald, 83, passed away on November 24, 2016. Born on October 28, 1933, in Fourchu, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Mary Ann (MacLeod) MacDonald. He was always a proud advocate and an admirable representative of Fourchu. Born and raised there, MacDonald continued the family tradition of fishing his own lobster licence. Unfortunately, lobster was not a year-round job and he would travel to the hard rock mines in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario and Ireland and eventually spend time in most of the Cape Breton coal mines. In the 1970s, MacDonald was forced to decide between his full-time mining work, or his lobster fishing licence. While he made money as a miner, fishing was in his blood. In his commitment to fishing he diversified into any other species he could fish including groundfish, eels, oysters, whelk, scallops, sea urchins, swordfish, bluefin tuna and was an early participant in the snow crab fishery. As for lobster, he continued to fish and promote Fourchu and lobster making them recognizable worldwide and particularly in New York City, as anyone can see by Googling Fourchu Lobster.