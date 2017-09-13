Price Setting Panel Sides with Processors on Fall Shrimp Price

After siding with the FFAW’s proposal on the summer price of Northern shrimp, the Newfoundland and Labrador Standing Fish Price Setting Panel has accepted the processors’ price for the fall price.

The Panel announced it has accepted the Association of Seafood Processor’s (ASP) proposal of $1.30 per pound for this fall. The FFAW had submitted a price of $1.36 per pound.

Earlier this year, the Panel chose the FFAW price of $1.25 per pound. The ASP had proposed a summer price of $1.04.